CM Stalin restarts interaction with cadre after 20 days

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin resumed Udanpirappe Vaa interaction on Saturday after a gap of about 20 days following his hospitalisation.

He interacted with functionaries of Uthiramerur Assembly constituency one-on-one at Anna Arivalayam. With the interaction on Saturday, a total of 40 constituencies have been covered, party sources said.

Earlier, Stalin handed over a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to the minor sons and husband of Saritha, a party member from Tindivanam who died in a road accident on June 2. During the DMK general council meeting held in Madurai on June 1, Stalin announced that financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh would be given by the party to the family of party member who dies in road accident, provided their children are below 21.

Saritha (45), a native of Iraiyur, died after being hit by a two-wheeler while crossing the road at Tindivanam. Despite receiving treatment at JIPMER, she succumbed to injuries.

Saritha is survived by her husband S Kannan, and two sons aged 17 and 16. They received the cheque from Stalin on Saturday.

Meanwhile, DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin held a review meeting with the state deputy secretaries of the wing. He stressed on appointing social media functionaries at all levels of the unit through interviews and on imparting training to young orators.