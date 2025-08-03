Follow proper conduct while interacting with cops: TN Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah

CHENNAI: State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah has advised the government law officers to follow professional conduct during interaction with police personnel regarding court cases.

“All government law officers are instructed to follow professional conduct and mutual respect while interacting with the police. The department shall be treated in a dignified manner during interaction as they are already overburdened and working with mental stress,” Jinnah said in a letter addressed to the Director General of Police (DGP), the Director of Prosecution and the district public prosecutors.

Jinnah said in the case of non-cooperation on the part of police personnel, the matter shall be brought to the notice of the superior officers for ensuring effective action.

The Public Prosecutor told the law officers to insist on the appearance of the police personnel only in the cases of public important or sensitive cases, in which their appearance is required, and, avoid inviting them to the court unnecessarily. Video-conference interaction can be availed for interacting with the police for discussing case related matters and seeking information through electronic mode.