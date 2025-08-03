No high incidence of cancer in Erode: Minister S Muthusamy

ERODE/TIRUPPUR: Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy on Saturday allayed fears on the incidence of cancer

in Erode district. "In the last one and a half years, three lakh people were invited for cancer screening in the district and one-and-a-half lakh people were screened for the disease. Of these, 32 people have been diagnosed with cancer and are receiving treatment," he stated while speaking to reporters in Erode.

The incidence of cancer is not high in Erode, he added.

The minister also refuted Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami's allegation that 2,000 Amma mini-clinics were closed under the DMK regime.

Referring to the alleged kidney sale racket in Namakkal, Muthusamy said: "The state government is identifying and taking appropriate action on kidney sales. Action is being taken against the hospitals involved. Investigations are underway against those hospitals," he said.

Lauding the new state health scheme 'Nalan Kakkum Stalin', Muthusamy said 45 camps are planned In Erode district.

Earlier, the Minister launched the Nalam Kakkum Stalin scheme at the Government Higher Secondary School in Vellode. Collector S Kandasamy, MLA VC Chandhirakumar and others were present.

In Tiruppur, ministers Saminathan and N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj launched the scheme at Punitha Amala Annai Girls Higher Secondary School in Vellakovil. District Collector Manish Naranaware and other officials were present.