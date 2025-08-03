Resume Kudimaramathu if elected: Farmers to EPS

THOOTHUKUDI: Farmers in the district have appealed to leader of opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to resume “Kudimaramathu scheme” if his party comes to power in the 2026 election.

The appeal was made during EPS’s interaction with entrepreneurs, farmers, salt producers, fishermen and advocates here on Saturday.

On the occasion, farmers said the DMK government has failed to pursue the Kudimaramathu scheme which was instrumental in protecting and deepening the waterbodies.

“The tank beds are filled with silt deposits that had reduced the storage capacity,” they said, adding that it resulted in flooding in December 2023.

Representing two lorry owners’ associations, Suburaj urged for a truck terminal in the city as inadequate parking facilities lead to traffic issues.

“Trucking terminals are required in every town to set right traffic issues, as lorry transportation play a vital role in industrial development,” he said. The industrialists said the electricity tariff hike has become a cause for concern amid power interruptions during late hours. A few industrialists and a bishop urged EPS to protest against drug menace immediately, as the contraband, according to them, is easily available to high school students now.