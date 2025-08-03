Tasmac MD Visakan likely to move out

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) is likely to get a new managing director soon since incumbent MD S Visakan’s request for a transfer has received the government’s nod, sources in the state secretariat said. A transfer order may be issued as early as next week, the sources added.

It may be recalled that Visakan was inquired by the Enforcement Directorate, which conducted extensive raids in Tasmac, including its headquarters and the office of the MD in Egmore, in connection to what the agency later alleged as a scam worth Rs 1,000-crore. Besides Visakan, several other officials of Tasmac were also detained in their offices for hours during the searches.

The ED also searched the premises of several private entities and individuals.

Though the courts have provided interim stay preventing ED from proceeding further with its investigation in this case at the moment, sources said the atmosphere within Tasmac has become tense, with many officers feeling demoralised and under pressure.