Won’t allow importing of voters: DMK

CHENNAI/VELLORE/PUDUKKOTTAI: Leaders of a few political parties have reacted preemptively and strongly to queries from the media, television channels in particulars, about rumours that around seven lakh migrant workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu could get added to the state’s electoral roll.

However, sources from the Chief Electoral Officer and Labour Department that maintains data on migrant workers said neither the numbers nor the rumours about inclusion en masse had any official basis.

To a question on this from media in Pudukkottai on Saturday, former law minister S Regupathy said “importing of voters” from other states will not be acceptable and the DMK will raise the issue appropriately with the Election Commission of India if such a situation arises.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan also responded on similar lines to a question from the media in Vellore on Saturday. Alleging that manipulations were being done in Bihar in the electoral rolls by the BJP, he said such moves in other states should be carefully opposed. “We will become roaring lions to oppose it,” he said, if such attempts were made in Tamil Nadu.

VCK president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan also said his party would strongly oppose any such moves. NTK chief coordinator Seeman, in a post on X, said that the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, if done in Tamil Nadu, could result in migrant workers from north Indian states exerting a huge influence on TN politics, thereby eroding the power of Tamil people.