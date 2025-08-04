CCMC approves expansion of ABC facilities amid public outcry

COIMBATORE: Amid ongoing public protests demanding the relocation of the Vellalore dump yard, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has moved ahead with plans to expand the Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre located within the premises.
In a resolution passed unanimously during the recent council meeting, the corporation approved the construction of four additional kennel bays on the eastern side of the Vellalore facility at a cost of Rs 2 crore. An additional Rs 1 crore has been allocated for building four new operation theatres and consultation rooms for veterinary doctors.
Meanwhile, a separate proposal to establish a brand-new ABC centre at Vellakinaru in Ward 2 is in the pipeline, at an estimated budget of Rs 2.65 crore. Land identification for this project began earlier this year. In addition, maintenance and renovation works worth Rs 754 lakh have been proposed for the existing Pullukadu ABC centre in Ward 86.
These measures have been taken as the city grapples with a rise in the stray dog population, currently estimated to be over 1.11 lakh. Residents, particularly in Wards 84 and 86, face frequent dog bite incidents near homes and schools and have called for the relocation of existing ABC centres.
A senior CCMC official said, "Relocation is not a feasible solution. Instead, we are increasing the monthly ABC surgeries, which is currently at 1,500, by improving infrastructure at existing centres in Seeranaickenpalayam, Ondipudur, Pullukadu, and Vellalore."
The expansion will be carried out in phases, aiming for a humane and scalable approach towards stray dog management in the city.