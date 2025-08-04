CCMC approves expansion of ABC facilities amid public outcry

COIMBATORE: Amid ongoing public protests demanding the relocation of the Vellalore dump yard, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has moved ahead with plans to expand the Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre located within the premises.

In a resolution passed unanimously during the recent council meeting, the corporation approved the construction of four additional kennel bays on the eastern side of the Vellalore facility at a cost of Rs 2 crore. An additional Rs 1 crore has been allocated for building four new operation theatres and consultation rooms for veterinary doctors.

Meanwhile, a separate proposal to establish a brand-new ABC centre at Vellakinaru in Ward 2 is in the pipeline, at an estimated budget of Rs 2.65 crore. Land identification for this project began earlier this year. In addition, maintenance and renovation works worth Rs 754 lakh have been proposed for the existing Pullukadu ABC centre in Ward 86.