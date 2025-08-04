Six injured in stray dog attack at Tamil Nadu's Nallaralapalli

KRISHNAGIRI: Six persons were bitten by a stray dog at Nallaralapalli village near Uddanapalli over the past two days.

According to sources, six persons, including two children aged seven and eight, from Nallaralapalli village in Ayyarnapalli panchayat near Uddanapalli were injured in stray attacks between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

The injured were identified as P Harish (8), R Ujwal (7), P Venkatappa (80), S Vanaja (45), R Kalavathi (35) and T Bhuvana (16). They were treated at Nagamangalam Primary Health Centre, and were administered Anti- Rabies Vaccine and the kids were administered immunoglobulin injection.

Ayyarnapalli panchayat secretary A Amul Raj and the local body team searched for the dog on Sunday, but were unable to locate it till Sunday evening.

Shoolagiri Block Development Officer R Santhalakshmi told TNIE that she came to know about the incident on Sunday afternoon. She alerted Ayyarnapalli panchayat team and Udedurgam panchayat team in Kelamangalam block to inform about the movement of dog in neighbouring panchayats, and the veterinary department was alerted to treat the dog after it is caught.