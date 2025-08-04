South Korean firm to set up Rs 1.7K-crore footwear unit in Nellai

CHENNAI: South Korea’s Hwaseung Enterprises is set to invest Rs 1,720 crore in a large-scale non-leather footwear manufacturing facility at Gangaikondan in Tirunelveli district, marking the company’s first production base in India and a major addition to the state’s export-oriented manufacturing portfolio.

The proposed unit, expected to generate around 20,000 direct jobs, will be among the largest employment-generating footwear projects in the state. The company will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government in this regard on Monday at the inaugural edition of the state’s new regional investment initiative ‘TN Rising’ in Thoothukudi, sources said.

Hwaseung, a key supplier to global brands such as Adidas, currently operates facilities in Vietnam, Indonesia, and China. Its expansion into Tamil Nadu reflects a shift towards diversified geographies and sustainable material use in manufacturing. The project is also seen as a key milestone in the state’s effort to position itself as a global hub for non-leather footwear production.

“This is a strategic win for TN and for India’s non-leather exports,” said a state government official, noting that Hwaseung’s presence could catalyse a clustering effect by attracting ancillary suppliers and contract manufacturers to the region.

The announcement comes amid a broader investment push in southern Tamil Nadu, with the Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) major VinFast scheduled to inaugurate its integrated EV plant in Thoothukudi on August 4.