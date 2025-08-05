LBP Canal leak fixed, sluices built at 523 locations

“Head sluices and direct sluices have been built at 114 locations on the main canal and the same have been built at 409 locations in the distribution canals. Protection walls and slope walls have been built for 35 km on the main canal and for about 116.52 km of the distribution canals,” a senior official said.

“Similarly, on the main canal, bridges have been built or renovated at 10 locations. Drainage culverts have been built at 129 locations. Aqueducts have been built at nine places, and aqueducts-cum- outlets have been installed at three places, apart from a canal syphon, and a regulator,” the official added.

“Regulators have been installed on the distribution canals at 22 locations. Drops have been set up at 450 locations, and road pipe culverts have been built at 22 locations,” the official said. P Thirumoorthy, Executive Engineer of LBP, said that the leakage at the 13.5th mile of the main canal was fixed on Monday evening and the amount of water released from the LB Dam to the LBP canal was increased to 1,500 cusecs.”