Puducherry grants 10% reservation for government school students in non-NEET courses

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Government has issued a notification granting 10% horizontal reservation to students from government schools in admissions to undergraduate non-NEET courses. The government has previously granted a 10% reservation for NEET-based courses in 2023-2024.

This clears the deck for the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) to begin counselling for the academic year 2025–26.

According to the notification issued by the Higher Education Department on August 1 and released on Monday, the reservation will apply to seats under the Government Quota in both government and private self-financing institutions. Eligible courses include Engineering, Veterinary, Agriculture and Horticulture, Nursing, Biology-based Paramedical degree and diploma courses, Pharmacy, Law, Arts, Science, and Commerce.

To qualify, students must be residents of the Union Territory of Puducherry and must have studied exclusively in government schools within the UT continuously from Class VI to Class XII, passing the Higher Secondary Examination (+2).

This provision marks a variation from the Health Department's order, which grants a 10% reservation in NEET-based courses to students who have continuously studied in government schools from Classes I to XII.