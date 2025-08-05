Tirupattur boy death: Relatives want school closed

TIRUPATTUR: A day after the body of the class 11 student, Mugilan, was found inside a well in school premises in Tirupattur, the boy’s family and relatives continued to protest demanding the closure of school and the arrest of school officials.

Refusing to accept his body after postmortem, the family protested outside the Tirupattur government hospital and held a rail roko at the Tirupattur railway station, where the boy’s sisters and relatives sat on the railway track. However, they were moved by the Tirupattur police.

Tirupattur SP Shyamala Devi told TNIE that the post mortem has been completed transparently and the autopsy report is expected by the day after tomorrow, following which the cause of death can be ascertained.

The teachers and school staff were inquired. “We are mostly sure that it was a suicide attempt by drowning,” a senior police officer said.

Tirupattur ADSP Govindraju expressed his inability of shutting the school when so many students are studying.

On Sunday, Mugilan was found mysteriously dead inside a well in the hostel premises of Dominic Savio Boys’ Home in Tirupattur, where he was studying. He has been missing from school since August 1. Hailing from Kothur village, Mugilan is survived by his father, mother and four sisters.