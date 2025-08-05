TN must return unused BU land to farmers in case of fund crunch: CPM

COIMBATORE: If the state government is facing a fund crunch, it should return the unused Bharathiar University land to the farmers, said CPI (M) state secretary P Shanmugam here, on Monday.

Around 300 farmers, whose lands were acquired by the state government in 1982 for the establishment of Bharathiar University, staged a sit-in protest in front of the collector's office, demanding the disbursal of adequate compensation as per the court's direction.

The protest, led by Shanmugam, also saw the participation of the members of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam. Shanmugam told media persons that in order to establish the university, farmers gave their lands, essential for their livelihood, considering the educational purpose.

"As the government had fixed a low compensation for acquiring the land, farmers moved the court seeking fair compensation. Finally, in November 2022, the Madras High Court gave a fair judgment in favour of the farmers," he said.