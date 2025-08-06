MDMK, VCK demand stricter action to stop ‘honour killings’ in TN

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday expressed concern over the rise in suspected ‘honour killings’ in Tamil Nadu and urged the government to implement and enforce stringent special laws to curb such crimes.

His statement comes in the wake of the Madras High Court transferring the investigation into the death of Jayasuriya, a college student from Virudhachalam in Cuddalore district, to the CB-CID. Jayasurya had died in a road accident in May.

However, his father M Murugesan suspected foul play and filed a petition, alleging it could be an ‘honour killing’ as Jayasurya had been in a relationship with a college student from a different caste. He had also allegedly received threats from the girl’s family.

Vaiko said while enacting special laws is essential, addressing the failure to enforce existing ones is also equally important. He cited recent cases, including the killing of Kavin Selvaganesh in Thoothukudi and Jayasurya, stressing the urgency for action.

VCK has announced state-wide protests demanding the enactment of a special law to curb ‘honour killings’. A massive demonstration led by party chief Thol Thirumavalavan will be held in Chennai on August 9, followed by protests across Tamil Nadu on August 11.