Two-year-old boy dies after falling into hot vessel during Aadi festival in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: A two-year-old boy died after allegedly falling into a hot vessel kept near a cooking site during the Aadi festival in Nilakottai in Dindigul on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sridharan of Eluvanampatti village in Batlagundu.

According to sources, Sivakumar (29) and his family members took part in the Aadi festival organised by the local villagers in Karuppasamy temple on Sunday. Sridharan was playing with his friend near the cooking place, and he allegedly, while running, fell into the hot vessel filled with 'rasam'.

As a result, he suffered burn injuries in his chest and back and was initially admitted to the Batlagundu GH. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Madurai city. On Tuesday, Sridharan succumbed to his injuries. A case was registered at Batlagundu police station, and further investigations are underway.