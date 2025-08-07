6.4 lakh youth given employment via schemes in last four years, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said the state government has ensured jobs for 6,41,664 people through various recruitment boards and employment schemes over the last four years.

He was speaking at an event held at the Chennai Trade Centre, where 2,538 appointment orders were distributed on behalf of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department.

“In the past four years, through TNPSC, TRB, MRB, TNUSRB and other recruitment agencies, as well as departments like Municipal Administration, Revenue, Cooperation and various public sector undertakings, we have provided government jobs to 1,08,111 candidates,” Stalin said.

He further added that under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, with support from the Skill Development Corporation, job fairs were organised and 3,28,393 youth found employment.

Likewise, job fairs held by the Labour and Employment Department helped 2,65,223 people get private sector jobs, he said.