DMK launches scheme for young scholars on Kalaignar’s death anniversary

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the DMK’s Kalaignar student journalists scheme and the Kalaignar financial aid scheme for young scholars of the Dravidian movement on Thursday, marking the 7th death anniversary of former Chief Minister Kalaignar M Karunanidhi.

Each year, 15 scholars will be selected and awarded Rs 1 lakh each in installments. The selected works will be published as books through Muthamizh Arignar publications, according to a release. “The Dravidian movement has a strong connection with journalism. Youngsters will be trained through Murasoli and Kalaignar Television channel. Selected students will be given a stipend during their training period,” it added.

Karunanidhi had edited a handwritten journal named Manava Nesan, later ran the Murasoli daily, and also launched the Kalaignar TV channel. Stalin also ran a journal named Ilaya Suriyan.