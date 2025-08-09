Centre okays four-laning of Marakkanam-Pondy ECR stretch

CHENNAI: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of a four-lane highway on the Marakkanam-Puducherry stretch (46 km), currently served by two lanes, at a cost of Rs 2,157 crore.

This marks the final phase in converting the 300-km East Coast Road (ECR) from Thiruvanmiyur to Nagapattinam into a four-lane highway. Once completed, motorists travelling to Nagapattinam and nearby pilgrimage centres such as Velankanni, Karaikkal and delta regions can avoid using the heavily congested Tambaram-Tiruchy NH. It will also remove accident-prone spots and reduce travel time significantly.

The newly approved 46-km Marakkanam-Puducherry section will include service roads on both sides and will cost Rs 2,157 crore. The tenders for works are expected to be issued soon.

“The project will provide an alternative route connecting Villupuram and Cuddalore districts, improve access to Cuddalore Port and enhance connectivity to Puducherry,” said an official note.

Barring this 46-km stretch, 98 km of the rest of the 254 km of ECR has already been widened to four lanes. This includes the Thiruvanmiyur to Mahabalipuram (41 km) and Poondiyankuppam to Sattanathapuram (57 km) stretches.

The remaining sections – Mahabalipuram to Marakkanam (62 km), Puducherry to Poondiyankuppam (38 km), and Sattanathapuram to Nagapattinam (56 km) – are currently being widened from two to four lanes. While the 38-km Puducherry-Poondiyankuppam stretch is expected to be completed within two months, the other two are expected to become operational by the end of 2026.