EPS assures support to firecracker, calendar industries

VIRUDHUNAGAR: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said the AIADMK government took several measures for the growth of firecracker and calendar manufacturers, and welfare of workers, but the DMK government ignored them.

Speaking in a meeting with representatives of cracker and printing units at Sivakasi, Palaniswami said he would take steps to resolve their problems if voted to power in 2026. "Whatever issues you may have, bring them to the attention of (former minister) KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, and he will convey them to me. I will ensure they are resolved," he said.

Earlier, a delegates of cracker manufacturers and traders association and calendar manufacturers association, submitted memorandum of demands to Palaniswami. The demands include reclassifying fireworks industry from red to the white category under pollution control norms and expediting the issuance of temporary licences for cracker units.

Further, they said in certain Tamil Nadu government records, the firecracker industry has been listed under Arms Act and urged EPS to take steps to amend the Act and ensure the industry is represented in a respectful manner.

The Tamil Nadu all entrepreneurs federation association sought GST reduction for calendars and other paper based products from 18% to 12%.