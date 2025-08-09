Shelter staff in Coimbatore booked for assaulting minor after video surfaces

COIMBATORE: Around eight months after an alleged incident of harassment involving a minor inmate at a private shelter home in Coimbatore, police have booked a staff member following the circulation of a disturbing video on social media.

The accused has been identified as Joseph Renold (35), who has been charged under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, which deals with cruelty towards children. The Karumathampatti police have initiated the arrest process, sources said.

The shelter home, located in Nallagoundanpalayam, houses disabled individuals and those who have been abandoned. A recent video showed a minor boy displaying wounds he claimed were inflicted by a warden. The video also showed a group of individuals assaulting a young girl in a room.

Following the video’s release, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) conducted an inquiry and confirmed that the incident had occurred nearly eight months ago. Based on their findings, the DCPU lodged a complaint with the police, leading to a formal investigation and the booking of Renold.

Sources said the video had been recorded by individuals working at the shelter and was only released recently.

While the offence is non-bailable, no arrests have been made yet. Further inquiries with other staff and those who shared the video are under way.