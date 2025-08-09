Sri Ramakrishna Hospital gets 45,861 people in 3 months to pledge for organ donation

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said that 7,487 people have been waiting for kidney transplant in the state registry and 470 for liver transplant now, stressing the need for more organ donations to save the lives of thousands of people.

He was speaking at the event organised here by Coimbatore-based Sri Ramakrishna Hospital to mark the hospital receiving a citation for what it said as a new world record for receiving pledges from 45,861 people in three months from February to April 2025 to donate organs

The minister said that 'walls of honour' will soon be opened in 36 government medical college hospitals in the State where names of cadaveric organ donors will be inscribed. The first one will be opened soon at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Dr N Gopalakrishnan, member secretary, TRANSTAN said the gap between demand and supply of organs keeps increasing and stressed the need for more awareness on donation.

R Sundar, Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust, which runs Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, said its record was certified by the World Records Union.

He said that the hospital approached over 3 lakh people, of which 45,861 people pledged to donate their organs. Colleges and corporate offices were approached for the cause, besides conducting road shows and other such programmes, he added.