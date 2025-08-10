Madras HC issues notice to state government on plea against Mullur Satellite Township

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday issued notice to the state on a PIL filed against the Mullur Satellite Township project of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board in Pudukkottai district.

S Nirojan, who identified himself as a social activist from Pudukkottai, alleged that no steps have been taken to convert the parcel of land chosen for the project into a residential or commercial plot despite it being classified as a wetland in revenue records.

Though the project land measures around 100 acres, there is no public record to show that environmental clearance has been obtained from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA). Another matter of concern is that the land directly connects to NH-36, which links Pudukkottai with Thanjavur. As per norms, such access requires a service road and a no objection certificate (NOC) from NHAI, but no such NOC is on record, he further alleged.