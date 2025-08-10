Three killed, nine injured in car-bike collision near Manthurai

TIRUCHY: Three people were killed and nine others sustained severe injuries in a car-bike collision near Manthurai in Tiruchy on Saturday. The deceased were identified as D Aravind (20), R Shadik Batcha (19) and D Viswanathan (57) all hailing from Lalgudi.

According to sources, on Saturday morning, eleven people were travelling in a car to send off a friend at the Tiruchy Airport, and the car was driven by M Samir (21). When they neared Manthurai, Samir lost his control and collided head-on with a two-wheeler that Viswanathan was riding from the opposite direction, and the car overturned.

In the impact, Aravind and Shadik Batcha in the car and Viswanathan on the bike died on the spot. Nine others including Samir, Y Nabil (20), K Abdul Rahuman (21), S Ekalaivan (21), D Anand (20), and K Mohammed Asif (18) from Lalgudi, G Karthikeyan (21), I Gugan (20), and R Ganapathy (19), sustained severe injuries.

Lalgudi police rushed to the spot, rescued the injured, and admitted them to Tiruchy MGMGH for further treatment. The bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem. Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each for the bereaved families and Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh for injured.