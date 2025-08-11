Kidney trafficking: Tamil Nadu cancels transplant licences of two hospitals

NAMAKKAL: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to permanently cancel the kidney transplant licences of Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College Hospital in Perambalur and Cethar Hospital in Tiruchy following a health department probe into a suspected kidney trafficking racket in Namakkal district that uncovered irregularities and illegal practices.

The racket came to light when police and health officials received complaints about brokers allegedly coercing vulnerable individuals from Pallipalayam and nearby areas in Namakkal into selling kidneys. Subsequently, Health Minister Ma Subramanian ordered a detailed probe by a panel led by S Vineet, Project Director of TN Health System Reform Programme.

The panel’s report, details of which were released on Sunday, revealed that activities by both the hospitals violated the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, with evidence showing that forged documents were obtained and submitted by the private hospitals to improperly secure authorisation for transplants. Brokers acquired the organs for money, and transplants were conducted in breach of laws, the report said.

Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan MCH and Cethar Hospital were the two hospitals primarily accused of involvement in the racket and their transplant licences were earlier temporarily suspended. Now, based on the report, the government will proceed with permanent cancellation of the transplant licence through Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services. Also, FIRs have been filed against Anandan and Stanley Mohan, accused of brokering the deals, under BNS sections, based on their bank transactions and call records.