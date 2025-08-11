Man, daughter found dead in  home at Palani

DINDIGUL: A 45 year old man and his daughter were found dead in their house near Palani on Sunday morning. The deceased were identified as Palaniswami (45) and P Dhanalakshmi (23). Ayakudi police suspect the man killed his daughter before dying by suicide.

According to police, Palaniswami lived with wife Vijaya (41), son Ranjith (25) and daughter Dhanalakshmi at Kanakkanpatti in Ayakudi. Dhanalakshmi’s marriage was getting delayed as she allegedly was suffering from several health ailments. On Saturday, Vijaya and Ranjith left for the Tiruchendur temple.

On Sunday morning, Ranjith called Palaniswami over the phone but he did not answer. He then asked his relatives to check on Palaniswami. A relative saw through the window and found Palaniswami dead. He informed Ayakudi Police who broke into the house. They saw Palaniswami and Dhanalakshmi dead in separate rooms.

A case was registered and investigation is on.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact Health Department’s helpline 104 or Sneha helpline : 91-44-24640050)