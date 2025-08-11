Psychologists laud SEP stress on mental health of students

COIMBATORE: Psychologists welcome the importance given to mental health and emotional well-being of students in the State Education Policy (SEP) released by the Tamil Nadu government on Friday.
The SEP states students from middle to higher secondary schools will be offered psychological counselling through psychologists and clinics to help them manage stress and resolve adolescent problems.
It also states that a separate, confidential complaint platform would be created for students to share their concerns and lodge complaints about their problems.
Tamil Nadu Psychology Association President K Balamurugan told TNIE that the inclusion of psychological counselling for school students in the policy is a commendable initiative.
"The mobile psychology counselling, which was started in 2013, was helpful in resolving student-related problems. The programme helped with improving academic performance, handling adolescent issues, breaking bad habits, managing stress and depression, and raising awareness on the POCSO Act. In particular, it gave girl students the courage to report problems they faced, such as sexual harassment, crime against children, etc. Individuals who committed crimes against children were punished," he recalled.
He, however, said the government diluted the scheme before the pandemic without allocating funds in the budget.
"Following this, several students become addicted to mobile phones and drugs. They are also suffering from family disputes, involving violence, and problems that come with adolescence, without proper guidance. So, we had been demanding counselling for government school students," he said.
"Psychological well-being is a feature of the SEP. To effectively implement this, at least one psychologist should be appointed to each block under the control of the school education department. Only then, they give counselling to students at schools on a rotation basis every month," he said.
He urged the government not to entrust this task to a private firm or NGO.
P Krishnamoorthy (name changed), headmaster of a government higher secondary school in Coimbatore, welcomed this move and told TNIE that Madras High Court also directed psychologists should be appointed in the schools to offer counselling to students.
He wanted psychological counselling to start this academic year itself.