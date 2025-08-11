Psychologists laud SEP stress on mental health of students

COIMBATORE: Psychologists welcome the importance given to mental health and emotional well-being of students in the State Education Policy (SEP) released by the Tamil Nadu government on Friday.

The SEP states students from middle to higher secondary schools will be offered psychological counselling through psychologists and clinics to help them manage stress and resolve adolescent problems.

It also states that a separate, confidential complaint platform would be created for students to share their concerns and lodge complaints about their problems.

Tamil Nadu Psychology Association President K Balamurugan told TNIE that the inclusion of psychological counselling for school students in the policy is a commendable initiative.

"The mobile psychology counselling, which was started in 2013, was helpful in resolving student-related problems. The programme helped with improving academic performance, handling adolescent issues, breaking bad habits, managing stress and depression, and raising awareness on the POCSO Act. In particular, it gave girl students the courage to report problems they faced, such as sexual harassment, crime against children, etc. Individuals who committed crimes against children were punished," he recalled.