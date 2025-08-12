Madras HC orders state-wide police patrol to curb open liquor consumption

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the police to conduct periodic patrolling to prevent tipplers from consuming liquor in public places and causing nuisance to the general public.

“It is made clear that, hereinafter, it is the bounden duty of each and every SHO concerned, either inspector or sub-inspector, to conduct periodical patrolling to control/prevent the drinking of alcohol in open public places other than the place allotted to the bar or within the compound of the liquor shop,” Justice Krishnan Ramasamy said in a recent order.

He directed the SHOs concerned to provide their phone number, e-mail and WhatsApp number so as to enable the public to inform them if they faced any problems due to the consumption of liquor in public places and take immediate action against men causing nuisance.

The judge directed the Director General of Police /Head of the Police Force to initiate disciplinary proceedings against those officers who fail to take action on the complaints of the public.

He said the directions are applicable for the entire state and stressed that they should be implemented across Tamil Nadu. The directions were issued on the petition filed by S Ramasamy of Veerareddy Street in Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur district, praying for orders to take action to control liquor sale and those who consume alcohol in public places, causing nuisance and inconvenience to general public.

Justice Ramasamy placed on record the court’s appreciation for the DGP for immediately taking steps to send across a circular to all the officers concerned enlisting the action required to be taken for preventing consumption of liquor in public places and causing public nuisance.