PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss urges grama sabhas to pass resolutions for caste census on Independence Day

CHENNAI: PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss called upon the party cadre and the public on Monday to ensure that resolutions demanding a caste-based population census are passed during the grama sabha meetings to be held across the state on Independence Day on August 15.

In a press statement, Anbumani said the resolution should urge the state to conduct a caste census to ensure reservation benefits are proportionate to population and backwardness, and to defend social justice amid a Supreme Court case challenging the 69% reservation in Tamil Nadu.

He further urged the state government, “If the DMK truly cares for democracy, it must respect the rights of grama sabhas and implement the resolutions passed on Independence Day.”