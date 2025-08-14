Acer, Plumage Solutions launch laptop manufacturing facility in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Acer India, in partnership with Plumage Solutions, has launched a state-of-the-art laptop manufacturing facility in Kurumbapet, Puducherry, to boost domestic production of IT hardware.

Set up under the Government of India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for IT Hardware, the facility, owned by Plumage Solutions, has an annual capacity to produce 3 lakh laptops. Acer said the plant will enhance supply chain efficiency, reduce delivery timelines, and strengthen its localisation roadmap by reducing import dependence.

The company’s existing partnership with Plumage includes production of computer monitors, all-in-one desktops, servers, workstations, and power adapters. The Plumage Group has committed an investment of Rs 50 crore over the next three to four years to support Acer’s manufacturing capabilities in India.

The facility is expected to generate high-skill employment opportunities while catering to both domestic and, eventually, export markets.

The plant was inaugurated by Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology; A Vikranth Raja, IAS, Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Government of Puducherry; Harish Kohli, President and MD, Acer India; Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India; Mukesh Gupta, MD, Plumage Group; and Shalini Pandey, Director, Plumage Group.

Harish Kohli said the Puducherry plant marked a significant step towards self-reliance in electronics manufacturing. “India is not just a key market for Acer, it’s a strategic pillar for our future growth,” he said.

Sudhir Goel noted that the plant would help meet the growing demand for Acer devices while maintaining quality excellence and supporting India’s ambition to become a global manufacturing hub.

Mukesh Gupta said the collaboration brought together Acer’s product expertise and Plumage’s engineering strengths “to set new benchmarks in quality and innovation” and would support India’s transition from an import-heavy IT hardware sector to a self-sustaining, globally competitive manufacturing ecosystem.