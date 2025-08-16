CM Stalin inaugurates sports hostel for school students

THOOTHUKUDI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated a Centre of Excellence sports hostel for school students at the SDAT Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Kovilpatti, through video conference.

The hostel, which is the first of its kind for school students, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 7 crore and will help 60 students studying between class 6 and 12 to hone their skills.

The two-storey facility, built by the youth welfare and sport development department, comprises a hostel, meeting hall, media hall, gym, mess and other facilities on international standards.

District sports officer Antony Athistaraj said Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) will identify the beneficiary students. The beneficiaries will study in nearby schools as per their choice, said C Guru Chitra Shanmuga Bharathi, secretary, Hockey Unit of Thoothukudi.

The stadium already houses a Sports Hostel of Excellence (SHE) for college students.

Kovilpatti MLA and AIADMK leader Kadambur C Raju, district sports officer Antony Athistaraj were present during the inauguration.