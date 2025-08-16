Corporation tender lapses: Madras HC raps DVAC , questions prosecution nod delay

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has questioned the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) over the delay in obtaining sanction from the competent authorities of the government to prosecute the accused persons in the alleged Rs 98.25 crore tender irregularities in Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Coimbatore Corporation (CC) when SP Velumani was the municipal administration minister during the previous AIADMK government. Velumani and some government officials, including two IAS officers, have been arraigned as accused. Justice N Anand Venkatesh, in a recent order, directed respondent DVAC SP to file additional affidavit explaining why there was substantial delay in obtaining sanction.

He directed the special court for cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) in Chennai to submit a report on the delay in taking on file the charge sheets filed by the DVAC against the accused persons and companies as per orders passed in another contempt petition on April 4, 2024.