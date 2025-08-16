Rs 42L-worth welfare assistance distributed at I-Day fete

MADURAI: District collector K J Praveen Kumar hoisted the national flag and inspected the guard of honour during the 79th Independence Day celebration on Friday.
In the presence of SP Arvind, he handed over Rs 42.21 lakh worth welfare assistance to 42 beneficiaries and issued appreciation certificates to 314 people, including government staff. IGP South Zone Prem Anand Sinha, city commissioner of police J Loganathan, and others took part in the event.
Om Prakash Meena, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), hoisted the national flag at the railway station. During his address, he said this financial year, a total revenue (Till July) is Rs 451.76 crore, which is higher compared to Rs 414.05 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
He added that the speed of the goods train in the financial year, including stabling and yarding, stands at 37.37 kmph, which is the highest among all divisions in Indian Railways. “On the track infrastructure front, up to August, we have completed the renewal of tracks over 29.88 kilometres and deep screening of 77.20 km of plain track,” he said.
At TNSTC Madurai division office, MD V Saravanan hoisted the flag. At the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court celebrations, administrative judge Justice S M Subramaniam garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and hoisted the national flag in the presence of others.
He later reviewed the guard of honour presented by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). This was followed by cultural programmes and a blood donation camp.
In Sivaganga, collector K Porkodi, in the presence of SP Shiva Prasad, hoisted the national flag and handed over Rs 4.22 lakh worth of assistance to 10 beneficiaries. A total of 370 staff, including 70 policemen, were presented with certificates for their service.
At the Alagappa University, vice-chancellor G Ravi hoisted the flag and emphasised the importance of acquiring various skills by the youth.