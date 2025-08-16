Rs 42L-worth welfare assistance distributed at I-Day fete

MADURAI: District collector K J Praveen Kumar hoisted the national flag and inspected the guard of honour during the 79th Independence Day celebration on Friday.

In the presence of SP Arvind, he handed over Rs 42.21 lakh worth welfare assistance to 42 beneficiaries and issued appreciation certificates to 314 people, including government staff. IGP South Zone Prem Anand Sinha, city commissioner of police J Loganathan, and others took part in the event.

Om Prakash Meena, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), hoisted the national flag at the railway station. During his address, he said this financial year, a total revenue (Till July) is Rs 451.76 crore, which is higher compared to Rs 414.05 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

He added that the speed of the goods train in the financial year, including stabling and yarding, stands at 37.37 kmph, which is the highest among all divisions in Indian Railways. “On the track infrastructure front, up to August, we have completed the renewal of tracks over 29.88 kilometres and deep screening of 77.20 km of plain track,” he said.