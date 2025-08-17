Three tourists drown in sea off Pondy, two hospitalised

PUDUCHERRY: Three tourists, including a woman, drowned after being swept away by strong waves at Chinna Veerampattinam Beach near Ariyankuppam in Puducherry on Saturday. Two others, who were rescued by security staff, are undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute (IGGGHPGI) in Puducherry. Their condition remains critical.

According to sources, the victims — identified as Pawan Kumar (25) from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, Megha (29) from Shimoga in Karnataka, Brejwal Methi (23) from Hubli in Karnataka, Aditi (23) from Gujarat, and Jeevan (23) from Karnataka — were part of a 12-member group of friends, employed in Bengaluru, who had arrived in Puducherry on Friday for a leisure trip.