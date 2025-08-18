3,000 cops to be deployed for TVK’s second conference near Koodakovil

MADURAI: With the 2026 Assembly election nearing, arrangements for the much-anticipated second state conference of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday are in the final stages in Madurai district.

The police said around 3,000 police personnel would be deployed under the supervision of the IGP of the South Zone, Prem Anand Sinha, for security arrangements on the day.

Separate traffic diversion routes have been created for people coming from the northern, central, western and southern parts of the state. In order to avoid any accidental deaths on the roads after the conference, police will be more cautious to regulate traffic, a police officer said.

A party district functionary further said that the conference is scheduled to be held between 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm and will be held in a 500-acre area, which includes parking space, near Koodakovil. At least 1.25 lakh party functionaries and thousands of others are expected to take part.

Starting from medical assistance and water facilities, other basic amenities have been arranged. “This is likely to be the final conference before next year’s Assembly election, so, like others, I am also eager for the address of party chief Vijay,” the functionary said.

Talking to TNIE on Sunday, the party’s propaganda and policy general secretary, former IRS officer Arunraj said that while the first state conference answered questions about the measures the actor-turned-politician Vijay wanted to do for the state and his political ideology, the second state conference, in contrast, will address why the party needs to come to power in 2026, he said, noting that the party is growing.

Although the initial date for the second conference was planned for August 25, the police requested for a change, citing Vinayagar Chaturthi, and the event was later rescheduled to August 21.