Land acquisition: Thirumangalam water scheme delayed by five months

MADURAI: Trouble with land acquisition has allegedly delayed the Rs 52.54-crore water scheme project of the Thirumangalam Municipality by five months. Commenced on January 1 last year, the project was initially scheduled for completion in July 2025; now, officials from the Water Resources Department expect the project to be over by December this year.

Sources said drinking water is being supplied to the 20,000-odd households in Thirumangalam Municipality through two schemes --

Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board’s combined water scheme supplying 3.3 MLD from Cauvery river and local sources supplying 2.1 MLD from Vaigai river in Thiruvengadam.

“As we decided to develop our sources from the Vaigai river in Mullipallam, a special scheme was devised at a cost of Rs 52.54 crore, under the Kalaignar Urban Development Fund,” said an official from the Thirumangalam municipality.

“With Mullipallam just 25 kilometres away, the new project has the capacity to supply over 4.3 MLD, which will be plentiful for the next 10 years for the residents of the municipality. We are currently constructing five overhead tanks (OHTs) in the municipality.