Villagers travel far for rations in TN's Kuruvilaikadu village, nearby outlet lies idle for two years

KANNIYAKUMARI: For the 150-odd families in Kuruvilaikadu village, it has been a Hobson’s choice to spend up to Rs 200 towards autorickshaw fare every time they want to travel to a ration shop for purchasing essential commodities, as the outlet is located three kilometres away in Neervilagam, which has no bus connectivity. All the while, another ration shop constructed in the Adi Dravidar colony in the village two years ago has not been operational yet.

Sources said the outlet in the village was constructed using the Colachel MLA local area development funds. The villagers have urged the authorities to at least run the ration shop in their village as a part-time outlet, functioning on two to three days a week.

According to sources, daily-wage labourers form the majority of the villagers residing in Kuruvilaikadu — located in Valvachagostam town panchayat in Kanniyakumari district — and spending Rs 100-200 on travel to purchase ration shop items stretches their finances really thin.

In July, VCK central district secretary S E Mesiya petitioned the collector, urging the authorities concerned to take steps to put to use the ration shop that was built during the financial year 2022-2023. However, till Saturday, the outlet has remained closed. Mesiya appealed to the authorities to keep the outlet functioning at least one day a week.

R Ratha, a resident of Kuruvilaikadu, told TNIE that there was no bus facility to reach the fair price shop in Neervilagam, and she has been forced to take an autorickshaw by spending up to Rs 200 every month. She added that some of the residents travel to the fair price shop in Pulipanam.

Another resident, T Usha, said her husband is a daily-wage labourer and her family depends on the ration shop items, especially rice. She said the outlet in Neervilagam is not within walking distance, and hence, a few women share an autorickshaw to reach the shop. We also spend a long time waiting in queues, she added.

G Lasar, a 69-year-old daily wage labourer from the village, said it was troublesome to travel to a faraway fair price shop, citing the nature of his work. If the ration shop built near his house were operational, it would be of great help, he said.

When contacted, officials from the Civil Supplies Department said there are nearly 150 ration cards in the Kuruvilaikadu area. They said heavy vehicles, transporting essential items to be distributed at the fair price shops, would face challenges in driving through the street where the outlet has been constructed. However, efforts are being made to run it as a part-time shop, they added.