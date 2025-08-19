DMK retains Sankarankovil municipality chief post

TENKASI: Ending weeks of uncertainty, DMK Ward 6 councillor P Kowsalya was elected as the new chairperson of Sankarankovil municipality here on Monday. She replaced G Uma Maheswari, of her party, who was removed last month through a no-confidence motion.

AIADMK candidate M Annamalai Pushpam, who got only six votes, was defeated. Maheswari and another DMK councillor skipped the voting. On July 17, 28 out of 30 councillors voted against Maheshwari during a special meeting, citing her alleged failure to ensure basic civic amenities and allegations of biased functioning. The state government formally notified her removal on July 22 through a gazette issued under Section 51 of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998.

Following the notification, vice-chairman K Kannan of AIADMK was asked to handle administrative responsibilities until a fresh election was held.

During the 2022 urban local body election conducted for the 30-member council, the DMK and AIADMK alliances secured 15 seats each.

As the contest for a chairperson had ended in a tie, the result was decided by a draw of lots, which went in favour of Maheswari. However, growing discontent among councillors led to her removal and the election of a new chairperson.

Municipal Commissioner R Sam Kingston supervised the election proceedings on Monday.