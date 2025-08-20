CM Stalin was staging 'drama' by working from hospital in July: EPS

VELLORE: Taking a dig at the DMK government during his election campaign, "Makkalai Kaapom, Tamilagaithai Meetpom",leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister M K Stalin was staging a “drama” by portraying himself as working for the people from the private hospital where he was admitted in July.

“When the CM goes abroad, he is seen cycling. At that time, he had no time for people’s work. But now he is pretending that even while in hospital he is working for the people,” he charged.

He also accused the government of failing to fully operate the Government Pentland Hospital. EPS promised that if the AIADMK-led alliance is elected to power, underground drainage works in the city would be completed and facilities would be created for traditional bull racing events.

Responding to remarks made by CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan at the recently concluded state party conference in Salem, EPS said, "Mutharasan claims I accused the communist party of taking bribes. We never said that. It was the DMK that exposed it."

To Mutharasan's comment that EPS will lose in his own constituency in the 2026 election, he said, "Even if your father comes, he can't defeat me. In 2021, we won 10 constituencies in Salem. I won my seat by a margin of 94,000 votes. We have worked for the people and the people will be loyal to us." Further, EPS sought the CPI to not support DMK's wrong doings.

At the 26th CPI state conference in Salem that concluded recently, Mutharasan had criticised EPS for demeaning communist parties and said, "The CPI cannot be bought or sold. We are an independent party, committed to protecting people's rights and defeating fascist politics."