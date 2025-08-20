Road at the cost of Rs 53 lakh saves 5 km travel for Pachamalai villagers

TIRUCHY: The Forest Department has finally met a long-pending demand of the residents by completing the roadwork connecting Sholamathi to Ettimadai in the Pachamalai hills, which is crucial for the daily needs of the people in the hills.
The road constructed for Rs 53 lakh now significantly reduces the travel distance by about 5km, thereby improving the connectivity to the nearby villages and ensuring faster access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and local markets.
Pachamalai Hills, part of the eastern ghats, is located in the Thuraiyur taluk and is home to several tribal hamlets. According to the officials, the project was taken up under the special scheme of Infrastructure Development in Tribal Habitation.
With the newly laid road near Thenperanadu and the top Sengattupatti, Sholamathi residents can now travel directly to nearby hill villages such as Ramanathapuram, Ponthai, Sembulichampatti, Erikkadu, Manalodai, and Thonur, without having to take the longer routes through the lower hills.
The development is expected to make travel safer, especially during monsoons when the roads become slippery and dangerous. N Saravanan, a tourist, said that the new tar road now allows smooth and uninterrupted movement of vehicles, and with this, nearly 5 km of circuitous travel has been eliminated. “The project has not only brought relief to the residents, but it may also promote eco-tourism,” he added.