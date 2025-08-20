Road at the cost of Rs 53 lakh saves 5 km travel for Pachamalai villagers

TIRUCHY: The Forest Department has finally met a long-pending demand of the residents by completing the roadwork connecting Sholamathi to Ettimadai in the Pachamalai hills, which is crucial for the daily needs of the people in the hills.

The road constructed for Rs 53 lakh now significantly reduces the travel distance by about 5km, thereby improving the connectivity to the nearby villages and ensuring faster access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and local markets.

Pachamalai Hills, part of the eastern ghats, is located in the Thuraiyur taluk and is home to several tribal hamlets. According to the officials, the project was taken up under the special scheme of Infrastructure Development in Tribal Habitation.