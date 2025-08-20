Three months after dog bite, Salem man dies of rabies

SALEM: A 48-year-old man from Elevampalayam near Edappadi succumbed to rabies encephalitis at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Tuesday, after failing to take anti-rabies vaccination despite being bitten by his own pet dog three months ago.
The deceased, K Kuppuswamy, was admitted to the hospital’s isolation ward on Monday with symptoms of hydrophobia, aerophobia, excessive salivation and chest discomfort. Doctors said his condition worsened overnight as he developed irritability and breathing difficulties. He died on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after admission.
Hospital authorities confirmed the cause of death as rabies encephalitis. His son, who was also bitten by the same dog, had received the full four-dose vaccination at a PHC and remains healthy.
District Deputy Director of Health Services, Salem, S Soundammal, said vaccination was essential for all animal bites, regardless of severity. She added that PHCs and government hospitals have been instructed to check if other family members were also bitten whenever a patient seeks the vaccine.