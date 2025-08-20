Three months after dog bite, Salem man dies of rabies

SALEM: A 48-year-old man from Elevampalayam near Edappadi succumbed to rabies encephalitis at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Tuesday, after failing to take anti-rabies vaccination despite being bitten by his own pet dog three months ago.

The deceased, K Kuppuswamy, was admitted to the hospital’s isolation ward on Monday with symptoms of hydrophobia, aerophobia, excessive salivation and chest discomfort. Doctors said his condition worsened overnight as he developed irritability and breathing difficulties. He died on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after admission.