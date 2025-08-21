1,900 people identified with cancer symptoms in Coimbatore under OCS programme

COIMBATORE: Under the Organised Cancer Screening (OCS) programme, the health department has identified over 1,900 people with cancer symptoms by screening 3.2 lakh people in the last 3.5 months.

As per data available with the health department, they have screened 3,20,527 people between May and mid-August under three categories — oral, cervical, and breast cancer across the district. Of these, 1,950 people were found with suspected symptoms of cancer, and 47 were diagnosed with cancer through medical procedures.

The state government has initiated a door-to-door cancer screening programme focused on early detection of these three cancers. Particularly in Coimbatore, health staff from the local primary health centres screen residents, referring those with symptoms to nearby health centres for further evaluation.

Additionally, the Regional Cancer Centre at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) is coordinating diagnosis and treatment for individuals at an advanced level. The centre has formed a dedicated ward (ward number 63) where people can be checked for breast, oral, and cervical cancer, and can get treatment under one roof.