1,900 people identified with cancer symptoms in Coimbatore under OCS programme

COIMBATORE: Under the Organised Cancer Screening (OCS) programme, the health department has identified over 1,900 people with cancer symptoms by screening 3.2 lakh people in the last 3.5 months.
As per data available with the health department, they have screened 3,20,527 people between May and mid-August under three categories — oral, cervical, and breast cancer across the district. Of these, 1,950 people were found with suspected symptoms of cancer, and 47 were diagnosed with cancer through medical procedures.
The state government has initiated a door-to-door cancer screening programme focused on early detection of these three cancers. Particularly in Coimbatore, health staff from the local primary health centres screen residents, referring those with symptoms to nearby health centres for further evaluation.
Additionally, the Regional Cancer Centre at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) is coordinating diagnosis and treatment for individuals at an advanced level. The centre has formed a dedicated ward (ward number 63) where people can be checked for breast, oral, and cervical cancer, and can get treatment under one roof.
"The health department has mapped locations where people could get facilities for screening at their nearest location. CMCH is typically referred to those in need of advanced treatment and certain screenings that cannot be performed at other government medical facilities.
Village Health Nurses are also equipped to easily detect oral cancer symptoms. For screening the other cancer symptoms, the public needs to visit a nearby GH or PHC where screening facilities are available. Many GHs and PHCs, which are equipped with dentists, offer treatment for oral cancer, that reduces workload for CMCH.
If the individual has reached the advanced stage or the cancer is difficult to evaluate in basic screening, they are referred to CMCH," said Dr N Selvaraj, Associate Professor of the Surgical Oncology Department of CMCH.
"If someone has a non-healing ulcer, they should undergo examinations for oral cancer. In case of any newly-identified (recently onset) painless lump in the breast, they must take a test, and in case of prolonged white vaginal discharge for over a month, the individual should take a test for cervical cancer. Additionally, women aged above 40 and those who have a family history of breast cancer should also perform annual mammogram screening," Dr Selvaraj said.