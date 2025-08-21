300-year-old 'Nawab Fort' unearthed near Tirupattur along Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border

TIRUPATTUR: A 300-year-old fort has been discovered by the Tirupattur District Heritage Conservation Centre during a recent field survey along the Tamil Nadu–Andhra Pradesh border. The fort was located atop an 800-foot hill at Venkatarajapuram, a village in Lakshmipuram panchayat of Chittoor district, near Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur.

The survey was led by Dr A Prabhu, professor of Tamil at Sacred Heart College, along with social activists Muthamizh Vendan and V Radhakrishnan.

Dr Prabhu said the structure, built with black stones, baked bricks and mud, features armouries, hiding places, cannon platforms, watchtowers and strong double walls measuring four feet in thickness. Rainwater was once diverted through canals and stored in cisterns, he noted. “The fort has never been documented anywhere, including history books. From a distance, it looks like part of the hill, but battle remnants like broken bombs are still visible,” he said.

While forts at Mathakadappa and Ramakuppam in the region are well-known tourist spots in Andhra Pradesh, the Venkatarajapuram fort—locally referred to as Nawab Kottai—remained hidden.