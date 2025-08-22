Heat takes a toll on Vijay’s state conference in Madurai; one dead

MADURAI: Cadres of Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and fans of actor Vijay struggled in the sweltering heat at the party’s state conference held in Parappathi, Madurai, on Thursday.

Several thousands had thronged the open-air venue from daybreak, eager to catch a glimpse of the actor from close quarters. The conference, organised in a village about 30 km from Madurai city on the Madurai–Thoothukudi highway, saw temperatures soar to around 100°F.

Unable to bear the late morning and afternoon heat, many sought shelter in every available space, including inside and beneath vehicles in the parking lot. Others spread floor mats and converted them into makeshift tents to shield themselves from the blazing sun.

Women and children, who had turned up in large numbers, were also among those affected. Party sources said medical teams treated at least 100 people at the venue, while 15 others were admitted to GHs in Madurai and Virudhunagar.

In a separate incident, a 33-year-old man from Chennai, identified as R Prabakaran of Urapakkam, who had come to attend the conference, collapsed at Poolankulam, away from the venue. He was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Karuppayurani police have registered a case.