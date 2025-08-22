Male gaur injured in fight with another near Katteri Dam, treatment on Friday

NILGIRIS: Staff of the Kundha forest range are monitoring a male gaur that has been roaming with an injury on its shoulder and nose since Thursday afternoon, allegedly after it fought with another gaur near Katteri dam.

Sources said the forest department got information from members of WNCT, an NGO, the press, and locals about the injured animal, which was resting on the roadside near Katteri dam on Thursday afternoon. "We suspect that the animal could have been injured following a fight with another gaur on Thursday morning. The animal had severe injuries on its shoulder and nose, and it was bleeding, which stopped later. Our staff spoke with the locals who had seen the animals fighting," a forest department official said. The range officials are in search of a veterinarian as part of providing treatment to the animal.