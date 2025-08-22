Municipal staff association protests 'illegal' appointments

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Municipal Corporation Ministerial Staff Association has urged the secretary of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department to revert the appointments of all deputy collectors serving as assistant commissioners in municipal corporations, arguing that they were illegally appointed. The association wants these officials to be sent back to their parent department, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

According to R Subramanian, founder-president of the association, the municipal administration should instead be promoting eligible ministerial staff to the post of Assistant Commissioner Grade-1. He called for the removal of difficulties in Rule 397 of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023, by relaxing the relevant rules to facilitate these promotions. Subramanian also urged the promotion of other corporation ministerial staff to fill the consequential vacancies.