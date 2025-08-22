Three held for hurling country-made bombs at youth

CHENNAI: Three men who hurled a country-made bomb at a 26-year-old man due to past enmity in Tiruvallur were arrested in Avadi. Two of the suspects suffered leg fractures while attempting to escape from the police, sources claimed.

The Kadambathur police said the incident happened on August 19 when the victim, Sethupathi of Sirrambakkam, was near his house. He sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at Tiruvallur Government Hospital.

Investigation revealed that the attack was linked to an earlier clash at a Tasmac outlet in Perambakkam, where Sethupathi’s associates had assaulted Mukesh (21) and Lokesh of Kilambakkam, the police said. Seeking revenge, Mukesh, along with Abimanyu (21) and Baba Vinoth (24), allegedly conspired to kill Sethupathi, the police said.

A special team arrested Mukesh, Abimanyu and Vinoth in Avadi. They were produced before court and remanded in Puzhal prison. While Vinoth was admitted to Stanley government hospital for the ‘fracture’, Abimanyu was treated and sent for remand, the police said.