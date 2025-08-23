Long wait to upgrade TN's Onnipalayam middle school prolongs

COIMBATORE: A decade-long request to upgrade the Panchayat Union Middle school (PUMS) at Onnipalayam in the Karamadai block has still not been fulfilled by the authorities even as 14 middle schools across the state were upgraded into high schools recently.

Parents in Onnipalayam village said their children have to travel long distances for high school education.

A parent, K Jeeva (name changed) told TNIE that around 150 students from Onnipalayam, Onnipalayampudur, Karichipalayam, Sengalipalayam, and other nearby areas are studying in the school.

"After completing Class 8 here, students have to travel more than 10 kilometers to reach the high school located at Karamadai or Kannarpalayam for classes 9 and 10. As there is no proper transportation, students going to those schools struggle daily to reach on time."

"If the PUMS in Onnipalayam is upgraded to a high school, it would help many students continue their studies in classes 9 and 10. This would be particularly beneficial for girl students, who could complete their education through tenth grade without dropping out," he said.

R Senthilkumar, an activist in the village, told TNIE that for the past 10 years, they have repeatedly petitioned the district administration and the school education department, requesting the upgrade.

He said that some students, particularly girls, dropped their education due to the long distance and lack of transport facility.

He said that their request has been pending for a decade without any action, despite the school education department upgrading some schools in other districts.

He urged the school education department to upgrade the school for the welfare of the students.

When asked about it, a top officer in the school education department told TNIE that he would look into this issue.