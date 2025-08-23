Velampalayam overbridge to be ready in three months

TIRUPPUR: The State Highways Department plans to complete the work on the overbridge connecting Velampalayam and Kulathupudur in Tiruppur within three months, said State Highways Department officials.

As the final phase of the work is set to start on Saturday traffic has been diverted on the College Road by the city police for two months.

The construction of the 1.04-kilometre overbridge crossing the railway track started in 2006 but has been delayed due to a slew of issues, including land disputes.

The structure will link Velampalayam from College Road to Kulathupudur on the Mangalam road.

Social activists and political party functionaries cited protracted litigation as a major factor in the delay.

"The overbridge work started at an estimated cost of Rs 19.78 crore. However, the landowners near the Kulathupudur section did not agree to the terms. Besides, they approached the Madras High Court in 2007. A few landowners were convinced, and the project resumed. Then a few others moved the court again in 2009," said S Nandagopal, Secretary of the CPM's Velampalayam unit.

"Then in 2017, a favourable verdict was obtained and the work started again. However, work was interrupted again in 2024 due to a relocation of a water supply pipeline in the area. We continue to insist on the speedy completion of this flyover project. If this project is implemented, vehicles will be able to travel directly from Mangalam Road to Avinashi Road through Velampalayam. There is no need to go into Tiruppur city," he added.