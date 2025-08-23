Velampalayam overbridge to be ready in three months

TIRUPPUR: The State Highways Department plans to complete the work on the overbridge connecting Velampalayam and Kulathupudur in Tiruppur within three months, said State Highways Department officials.
As the final phase of the work is set to start on Saturday traffic has been diverted on the College Road by the city police for two months.
The construction of the 1.04-kilometre overbridge crossing the railway track started in 2006 but has been delayed due to a slew of issues, including land disputes.
The structure will link Velampalayam from College Road to Kulathupudur on the Mangalam road.
Social activists and political party functionaries cited protracted litigation as a major factor in the delay.
"The overbridge work started at an estimated cost of Rs 19.78 crore. However, the landowners near the Kulathupudur section did not agree to the terms. Besides, they approached the Madras High Court in 2007. A few landowners were convinced, and the project resumed. Then a few others moved the court again in 2009," said S Nandagopal, Secretary of the CPM's Velampalayam unit.
"Then in 2017, a favourable verdict was obtained and the work started again. However, work was interrupted again in 2024 due to a relocation of a water supply pipeline in the area. We continue to insist on the speedy completion of this flyover project. If this project is implemented, vehicles will be able to travel directly from Mangalam Road to Avinashi Road through Velampalayam. There is no need to go into Tiruppur city," he added.
Amidst this, allegedly now the estimate of the project has now been revised to Rs 45 cr.
A senior official from the State Highways Department said, "About 75% of the project works have already been completed. Seventeen out of the 18 decks of this overbridge have been completed so far. The final stage of work is set to begin on Saturday. We are planning to complete all the work within three months."
Traffic has been diverted on College Road by the city police for flyover work. Vehicles from Pushpa Junction towards Vanjipalayam on College Road can proceed as usual. Heavy vehicles coming from Vanjipalayam should take a left turn at the RTO grounds, then go to Kavilipalayam, Sirupooluvapatti, and reach Avinashi Road via Velampalayam ring road.
S Rajendran, Commissioner of Police, said, "For the past two days, we have been rehearsing for this traffic diversion. There are no issues with this. So this traffic diversion will continue for two months."