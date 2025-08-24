BDO among five booked for misappropriating Rs 2 crore in TN

SIVAGANGA: Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in Sivaganga recently registered a case against five people, including former Block Development Officers (BDOs), on charges of misappropriating Rs 2.56 crore by creating false records. The records falsely showed that money was spent in Sankarapuram panchayat towards labour works during Covid-19, among others, between May 2020 and February 2021.

According to the police, the case was booked against former panchayat vice president of Shankarapuram R Pandiyarajan (34), former 6th ward member S Nallammal Selvarani (39), former panchayat secretary T Annamalai (37), former BDO of Sakkottai panchayat union (under which the panchayat falls) A Hemalatha (57) and the former BDO (now retired) of the same union K Kesavan (63).

According to the DVAC, the misappropriation of Rs 2.56 crore in funds took place in the panchayat. A total of 13 people, including P Prakash, were working as temporary staff in the panchayat and used to draw a consolidated monthly salary. However, the suspects created false documents and used forged materials to show extra work by the workers. The extra works included tree cutting, OHT and tank cleaning, removal of vegetation on roads and gravel spreading.

Sanitary worker Prakash was issued Rs 30.75 lakh, according to their vouchers. They were also marked Rs 1.53 lakh for the removal of garbage and the purchase of broomsticks, and Rs 49.75 lakh for some works, including spraying disinfectant and bleaching powder during the Covid-19 pandemic. On information, a case was registered against the five suspects under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.