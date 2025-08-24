CM Stalin, leaders condole demise of CPI leader

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin and leaders of various political parties have condoled the demise of CPI former general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, who passed away on Saturday morning due to age-related illness at a hospital in Hyderabad.

In his condolence message, Stalin said that he was deeply saddened by the death. “I have personally witnessed his warmth and clarity in thought during his many visits to Tamil Nadu, including talks on alliance and his presence at Karunanidhi’s memorial event,” and added, “His life will continue to inspire the fight for justice and dignity.”

The CM extended his condolences to the deceased leader’s family members, colleagues, and party cadres.

Similarly, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, and others also condoled the demise. CPI and CPM functionaries and cadres paid floral tribute to the portrait of the deceased leader, Sudhakar, at the CPI headquarters in Chennai.

Stalin also extended his condolences over the demise of PS Ravindran, founder of Vajiram & Ravi IAS study centre, who passed away on Saturday.